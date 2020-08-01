Why Antarctica is the best place to see the stars

Getty Images

If you want one of the best view of the stars, you might need to bring a coat... or two.

Researchers from Australia and China have published a study which reveals the best location to view the night sky.

It's a place called Dome Argus in the central plateau region of Antarctica, and is one of the coldest places on Earth.

Temperatures there can reach a chilly -90C, and average around -80C in the winter.

The scientists designed and built a special telescope called the KunLun Differential Image Motion Monitor, and tested a few different locations, but found that Dome Argus offered the clearest pictures.

"After a decade of indirect evidence and theoretical reasoning, we finally have direct observational proof of the extraordinarily good conditions at Dome A," said Michael Ashley, one of the authors of the study from the University of New South Wales.

Why is it difficult to get a clear picture of the stars from Earth?

Zhaohui Shang The research tower sits around eight metres above ground

There are lots of problems astronomers have to deal with in order to try to get a good view of space from Earth.

Such as light pollution from nearby cities, satellites orbiting the Earth which block the view and something called the boundary layer.

The boundary layer is where a lot of air turbulence caused by the weather happens, bending the light from the stars, and causing pictures to be a bit blurry if it is too thick.

However, because Dome Argus sits around 4,000m high and the air is very cold and dry, this means the boundary layer is much thinner.

Zhaohui Shang The research tower is kitted out with the KunLun Differential Image Motion Monitor

The special telescope built by the scientists was able to stand above the boundary layer, meaning it could get much clearer pictures.

Astronomer Michael Ashley said: "Dome A is the highest point in the central plateau region of Antarctica, and the atmosphere is extremely stable here, much more so than anywhere else on Earth.

"The result is that the twinkling of the stars is greatly reduced, and the star images are much sharper and brighter."

What might this mean for the future?

Getty Images Could a telescope at Dome Argus rival some of the best in the world, like the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) La Silla facility in Chile

The scientists think that if a proper telescope observatory were built there, it could take some of the clearest and best pictures of distant space objects, sharper than any other telescope on Earth.

"A telescope located at Dome A could out-perform a similar telescope located at any other astronomical site on the planet," says Paul Hickson, a co-author of the study.

"The combination of high altitude, low temperature, long periods of continuous darkness, and an exceptionally stable atmosphere, makes Dome A a very attractive location for optical and infrared astronomy. A telescope located there would have sharper images and could detect fainter objects."

However if an observatory was built there, it would have to combat snow and frost which caused a bit of trouble for the monitor there during the study.