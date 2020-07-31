Marvel: Avengers star says they're 'not doing enough for diversity'

Getty Images Avengers star Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie says Marvel and other Hollywood studios are not doing "enough" for inclusivity in movies.

The actor who plays The Falcon in the Avengers and Captain America movies recently criticised his employers Marvel, saying the studio has a lack of diversity on and off screen.

Speaking out while commenting on the Black Lives Matter movement last month, Mackie said:

"It really bothered me that I've done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white."

Mackie says there has been one film in the Avengers series that has promoted diversity in front and behind the camera, and that was Black Panther.

"We've had one black producer; his name was Nate Moore," Mackie said.

"He produced Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther, you have a black director, black producer, a black costume designer, a black stunt choreographer. If you only can hire the black people for the black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

My big thing is, put your money where your mouth is. You can't cast a Black dude as one of your main superheroes and not expect him to have that conversation. Anthony Mackie , Actor

Despite working on other Marvel projects including the Falcon and Winter Soldier on Disney+, Mackie says he stands by his comments and it's important to speak out:

"I'll say this, I don't think what's happening is a racism problem. I think it's an unawareness problem. With Marvel, I really think with most companies, they feel like they're doing what they should be doing. In no way, shape, or form, is it enough."

It's expected that Mackie will become the new Captain America after the Disney+ series and the actor says he has a platform in which he can speak out about these issues.

"My big thing is, put your money where your mouth is. You can't cast a black dude as one of your main superheroes and not expect him to have that conversation. It's just in my DNA to have that conversation. It's a huge opportunity for me to be part of the Marvel universe so it's my job to make sure the Marvel universe is as good as it can be."



Marvel issued a statement at the height of the recent Black Lives Matter protests, saying: "We stand against racism. We stand for inclusion. We stand with our fellow Black employees, storytellers, creators and the entire Black community. We must unite and speak out."

Meanwhile The Walt Disney company that owns Marvel said it would give $5million to support non-profit organisations that work towards social justice.