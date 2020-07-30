play
Watch Newsround

Travel blogger Macca answers your foreign travel questions!

July and August are usually the time of year that lots of us head of for some fun, sun and relaxation.

But coronavirus has meant travel is all a bit different this year and you have lots of questions about the summer holidays.

So, we took some of your questions to travel blogger Macca.

Macca's job is to head to all over the world and talk about his travels, so, who better to answer your travel questions?

Check out the video to find out if you will be getting temperature checks at airports or if you need to social distance on a plane, plus loads more!

Watch more videos

Video

Travel blogger Macca answers your foreign travel questions!

Video

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

Video

Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

Video

How Belfast Zoo is welcoming back visitors

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Video

Strange News

Video

Advice if you're worried about face coverings

Video

How has lockdown affected circus performers?

Video

Your Planet: plastic pollution, and the Arctic ice caps

Video

How do we keep our pets happy when we're out the house?

Video

Kids become wildlife photographers during lockdown

Video

'I feel joyful there' young actors on missing theatre groups during lockdown

Video

Meet the girl behind two new black culture magazines

Video

Meet the young football fan trying to save his team!

Video

Ballet school hopes to inspire kids in Nigeria

Video

11-year-old creates her own princess with glasses

Video

Your back to school questions answered

Video

The story of the Battle of Britain

Video

Meet the teen taking the free-travel fight to the government

Video

What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered

Video

'The UK will get a WWE Slam' says champ Drew McIntyre

Video

Your highlights and lowlights of lockdown

Video

Girl transforms phone box into a book swap!

Video

'I wish I could be back at school' Nikki Lilly talks end of term

Video

Teen starts a Black Lives Matter protest and 15,000 people join her

Video

Leah Ashe's top tips for avoiding scammers

Video

How one girl's dad managed to prove red hair is amazing!

Top Stories

friends.

Take this quiz for International Friendship Day

comments
happy-friendship-day
play
1:48

Can Hayley and De'Graft pass the friendship quiz?

Sperm-whale-alarm-clock-breakfast-cereal.

Underwater robots discover sperm whales don't like early breakfasts

comments
Newsround Home