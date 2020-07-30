Black Is King: Beyonce and Disney team up to release new film

Beyonce/disney

Disney and Beyoncé have teamed up to release a new film called Black Is King.

The film will be heading to Disney+ on 31 July, and has been written, directed and produced by singer Beyoncé.

It is based on the music from The Lion King: The Gift, an album which Beyoncé created for the remake of The Lion King, a film that she starred in.

Talking about Black Is King Beyoncé said: "With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.'

Find out more about who's in it, and what it's all about below...

What is Black Is King about?

Beyonce/disney/youtube Beyoncé with the young king

Black Is King is: "a tale about a young king's transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity," according to a press release by Disney.

The young king, is guided on his journey by his ancestors and loved ones, who help him to reclaim his home and throne.

The film, which has been called a visual album, is a celebration of Black history, African tradition and culture.

It takes some of the themes from the 2019 release of the Lion King, and re-imagines them for children today.

In a statement, Disney and Parkwood Entertainment said: "Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

Who is in Black Is King?

disney/beyonce/youtube Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z can be seen in the trailer

The film features lots of famous actors and singers who appeared in The Lion King movie remake, and on Beyoncé's album for the film called The Gift.

Actress Lupita Nyong'o (who also stars in Black Panther and Star Wars) can be seen in the trailer for the film, as well as singer Pharrell Williams (who sang the song "Happy").

Beyoncé, and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, will also be in the film, alongside their daughter Blue Ivy.

The film is also co-directed by a number of people, including British directors Jenn Nkiru and Jake Nava.