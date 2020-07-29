play
Watch Newsround

Duchess of Cornwall praises boy who read 50 books in lockdown

Last updated at 16:16
comments
View Comments (8)
Milan and his letterDaxa Kumar
Milan said he set himself a target "to complete the challenge before my birthday"

An eight-year-old boy has smashed a year-long reading challenge in just three months!

And he even received a royal seal of approval when the Duchess of Cornwall wrote to congratulate him.

Milan, from Bolton, raced through the 50-book challenge during lockdown.

He read works by William Shakespeare, David Walliams and JK Rowling, as well as biographies of Nelson Mandela and Albert Einstein.

The signed letter from Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said his achievement was "absolutely wonderful".

The Duchess added that she hoped Milan was proud of himself.

David Walliams
Milan said he particularly enjoyed David Walliams' books

The challenge was set by Milan's school in March, but instead of taking a year, Milan decided to try to finish it before his birthday in June.

He started with David Walliams' books which had him in "stitches of laughter throughout".

David Walliams
Milan said he particularly enjoyed David Walliams' books

Milan has also been nominated for an award by his local newspaper and he says he's now looking forward to starting a new reading challenge!

How many books have you read in lockdown? Let us know in the comments below.

More like this

books-recommendations-slate.
play
1:57

Lockdown: What books have you been reading?

Copy-of-page-of-tiny-book.

Jacqueline Wilson and Axel Scheffler make miniature books - and you can too!

david-walliams.

David Walliams to release one audio story a day - for the next 30 days!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • I've read about 60 including most Jacqueline Wilson's books j.k Rowling jill Murphy and enid Blyton

  • I wish I’d known about it! Well done anyway, though. I’ve probably read about 30 books in lockdown? I read the Harry Potters for the first time.
    🦔🥑Hedgehog 🥑🦔

    • Otter10 replied: It was set by by his school

  • I might tell my mum if I could do that and I will have to complete it by christmas ?

  • Wow 🤩

  • I never knew about the 50 Book Challenge!

    • RoaringStompingDino replied: Me neither, I would have done it if I had known about it.

  • I have lots of books including the Red necklace about the French revoulution.

Top Stories

Doctors.

Quiz: Which STEM job might you choose?

comments
58
animation of a polluted city

Over a thousand places break air quality limits in England

comments
12
Wild Tiger

Wild tiger populations are increasing in five countries

comments
20
Newsround Home