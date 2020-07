Wild tigers are an endangered species but there's some good news - populations are increasing in five countries.

Across Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Russia, the numbers of tigers are growing. A lot of that is down to a big conservation project.

In 2010 wild tiger populations were at an all time low, with as few as 3,200 tigers remaining.

We spoke to a tiger expert from the WWF to find out the promising news about tiger populations.