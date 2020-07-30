Slime: 'Dangerous' putty removed from shops in Nuneaton

Green ELephant Trading LTD Here are the slime products that have been recalled.

Some putty products have been removed from stores in the UK, because they contain harmful chemicals.

The 'Crazy Aarons Mini Thinking Electric Putty Neon Flash' and 'Crazy Aarons Mini Hypercolor Thinking Putty Amethyst Blush' have been removed from shops.

This is because they were found to contain high levels of the chemical boron.

The discovery was made by Warwickshire County Council's Trading Standards Service - who carry out checks on the toys sold in their area, to make sure that they're safe.

But shops all over the country who were selling the items have been asked to act.

What is boron and why is it bad?

Boron is one of the chemicals in borax, an ingredient which is sometimes used to help create slime's stickiness.

However, there are legal limits on how much can be used, as too much boron can cause skin irritation, diarrhoea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

The official safety limit for boron in slime should be below 300 milligrammes per kilogram, and 1,200mg/kg for putties.

The levels of boron found in 'Crazy Aaron's Mini Hypercolour Thinking Putty Amethyst Blush' was around 2062 mg/kg, and in 'Crazy Aaron's Mini Electric Thinking Putty Neon Flash' the levels were around 1797 mg/kg. Meaning both were over the safety limit.

The putty makers Crazy Aaron's have said: "The government's method of testing for boron content in slime and putty products recently changed. When tested with the new method, the product tests higher in boron than had occurred under the old methods of testing."

Borax or boric acid can be found in household products like laundry detergent and contacts lens solution.

What happens to the slime now?

Green Elephant Trading - which imports and sells 'Crazy Aaron's' putty to shops - has issued a product recall.

This is when the people who make things ask people to send them back, because they have been found to be faulty, unsafe or labelled wrong, which could cause harm to the people who buy them.

The company has also contacted all the shops which the putty has been sold to, and told them they need to be taken down.

The makers of Crazy Aaron's putty have said: "We advise that you throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased."

They also said: "We are actively working to reformulate these putties. We know how much children (and adults!) love our Thinking Putty. We look forward to offering new products soon which will offer even more fun for creative play."

What to do if you think you have unsafe slime or putty Don't touch it or play with it.

Speak to a trusted adult and ask them to check the product.

If it is unsafe, take it back to the shop you bought it from, or throw it away.

Always wash your hands after playing with slime and putty.

Green Elephant Trading said: "We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, said: "Trading Standards will continue to carry out safety checks on toys to identify and remove dangerous products and help ensure toys are safe for children to play with."

A big investigation led by research group Which? in 2018 meant that lots of unsafe slime was removed from stores in the UK.