FA Cup Final 2020: Facts and stats from the competition

Portsmouth hold the record for the most years in possession of the FA cup - they had it sitting in the trophy cabinet for a whopping seven years in a row. Unfortunately for Portsmouth fans they didn't win it 7 times back to back. They were, in fact, the last team to win the cup before World War II broke out and the competition was postponed for 7 years. Despite the coronavirus pandemic this year's competition hasn't been cancelled, it's just being played much later than normal and in empty stadiums.