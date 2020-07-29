Marvel-lous Australian flies get super names

Shutterstock/Csiro The Thor fly, or Daptolestes bronteflavus, meaning blond thunder. The Marvel character is played by Chris Hemsworth

Scientists are marvelling over the discovery of several new species of flies with so called 'super powers' in Australia.

So much so that they've named the new flies Deadpool, Thor, Loki, and Black Widow - who are some of the superheroes and villains from Marvel Comics.

The new superhero flies complete an collection of 164 new species of plants and insects found in Australia.

Bry the fly guy, who also goes by his non-superhero name Bryan Lessard, works at Australia's top science agency Csiro and explained the superhero names were given because of the insects' appearance.

"Deadpool fly is an assassin with markings on its back that resembles Deadpool's mask."

Shutterstock/Csiro The new Deadpool fly, or Humorolethalis sergius, from the Latin for wet or moist - and dead. The Marvel character is played by Ryan Reynolds

Bry says there is an official name for the fly that also reflects the character of Deadpool

"We chose the name Humorolethalis sergius. It sounds like lethal humour and is derived from the Latin words humorosus, meaning wet or moist, and lethalis meaning dead."

Getty Images/Csiro The Stan Lee fly, or Daptolestes leei, which is said to share his characteristic sunglasses and white moustache

There's also a fly named in tribute to Stan Lee, who died last year and created many Marvel superheroes including Spider-Man and The Incredible Hulk.

Csiro say the fly that shares his name also has a 'white moustache'.

Shutterstock/Csiro The Loki fly, or Daptolestes illusiolautus, meaning elegant deception. The Marvel character is played by Tom Hiddleston

Other new superhero fly species are:

* Thor's fly, or Daptolestes bronteflavus meaning blond thunder.

*Loki's fly, or Daptolestes illusiolautus meaning elegant deception.

* Black Widow's fly, or Daptolestes feminategus meaning woman wearing leather.

Shutterstock/Csiro The Black Widow fly, or Daptolestes feminategus - meaning woman wearing leather. The Marvel character is played by Scarlett Johansson

Marvel-lous ways these insects are fighting Alzheimer's, bushfires and epilepsy

Csiro bee and wasp expert Dr Juanita Rodriguez said naming new species was fun but there was also a serious side.

"We discovered a new species of spider wasp that is only found in an area badly impacted by bushfires this summer, so now we can carefully monitor its recovery," Rodriguez says.

"Spider wasps have venom that could be useful for treating Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy, but most Australian spider wasp species are unknown to science."

Only a quarter of Australian insects are known to science, Dr Lessard says, adding that the more species are named, the better we can understand their super powers such as those seen in the spider wasp.

"Without a scientific name, these species are invisible to science," he says.

The Csiro list of new species also includes eight plants, two fish, a mite that lives on a lizard and three new species of birds.