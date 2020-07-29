play
Could Prince George be Aston Villa's next star striker?

Prince William spoke with ex footballer Peter Crouch on his podcast to talk all about football.

Prince WIlliam told the former England striker he reckons his son, George, could become Aston VIlla's "all-time goalscorer," as well as being a Prince, of course.

The Duke of Cambridge is the current president of the English FA and a keen Aston Villa fan.

Prince William said he is letting Prince George choose his own football club, and he would like his son to find what fits for him.

The Duke of Cambridge said he wants football clubs to look after their players and set a good example to young fans.

Photo credit: The Duchess of Cambridge

