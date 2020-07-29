Which places in England are breaching air quality limits?

Getty Images

More than 1,300 places across England are breaching air quality limits.

Places like The Strand in Westminster and North Street Clock Tower in Brighton have already reached their annual limits of harmful pollution.

Friends of the Earth said 1,360 monitoring sites across the country exceeded the annual average air quality target for nitrogen dioxide in 2018 - which is the most recent year for which information is available.

A monitoring site tracks air quality, and the government's Environment Agency put 300 of them across the UK. The sites gather particular kinds of information using different kinds of methods.Nitrogen dioxide is a pollutant that mostly comes from traffic fumes and, along with other pollution such as particulate matter, is linked to health issues.

Google Neville Street London has some of the highest levels of pollution

The 10 sites with the highest annual average nitrogen dioxide levels according to the Friends of the Earth analysis are:

- Chideock Hill, West Dorset - Station Taxi Rank, Sheffield - North Street Clock Tower, Brighton - Neville Street Tunnel, Leeds - Strand, City of Westminster - Walbrook Wharf, City of London - Hickleton opp Fir Tree Close, Doncaster - Marylebone Road, City of Westminster - Euston Road, London Borough of Camden - Hickleton, John O'Gaunts, Doncaster

A spokesperson from Friends of the Earth said the government needs to do more to take polluting vehicles off the road and encourage walking and cycling.