play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: How pandemic is inspiring the next generation of medics and engineers

Last updated at 05:09
comments
View Comments
DoctorsGetty Images

More than half of children are feeling more inspired to have careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) after seeing how NHS workers and engineers helped tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a survey of 1,003 peopled aged 10-18 for The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

About 52% of 10-18-year-olds are now thinking of getting a job in engineering after seeing how engineers built ventilators, and converted buildings into hospitals during the UK lockdown.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Nearly two in three children surveyed are now looking at a career in medicine after being inspired by doctors, nurses and other NHS staff who helped treat patients with Covid-19.

Jobs such as doctor, inventor and engineer were found to be cooler careers ahead of a TV presenter in the research.

However, there is still a gender gap in STEM with only 42% of girls saying the coronavirus crisis has inspired them to consider careers in engineering, compared to 60% of boys. Currently, only 12% of the industry is made up of women.

More like this

Screengab from VT showing the three young scientists Laura, Samantha and Soraya

Women in Science Day: Meet these amazing scientists making a difference

Question-Mark

Quiz: Mega quizzes to keep you busy during the summer

Your Comments

Join the conversation

This entry is now closed for comments.

0 comments

Top Stories

mars.

How British scientists are helping with the latest mission to Mars

comments
9
tiger.
image

Amazing images of rare animals caught on hidden cameras

Boris-Johnson-on-a-bike.

Boris Johnson wants more of us to get on our bikes

comments
26
Newsround Home