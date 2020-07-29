Coronavirus: How pandemic is inspiring the next generation of medics and engineers

Getty Images

More than half of children are feeling more inspired to have careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) after seeing how NHS workers and engineers helped tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

That's according to a survey of 1,003 peopled aged 10-18 for The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

About 52% of 10-18-year-olds are now thinking of getting a job in engineering after seeing how engineers built ventilators, and converted buildings into hospitals during the UK lockdown.

Nearly two in three children surveyed are now looking at a career in medicine after being inspired by doctors, nurses and other NHS staff who helped treat patients with Covid-19.

Jobs such as doctor, inventor and engineer were found to be cooler careers ahead of a TV presenter in the research.

However, there is still a gender gap in STEM with only 42% of girls saying the coronavirus crisis has inspired them to consider careers in engineering, compared to 60% of boys. Currently, only 12% of the industry is made up of women.