International Tiger Day: Wild tiger populations are increasing in five countries

Wild tigers are an endangered species but there's some good news - populations are increasing in five countries.

Across Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Russia, the numbers of tigers are growing. A lot of that is down to a big conservation project.

In 2010 wild tiger populations were at an all time low, with as few as 3,200 tigers remaining.

"Tigers are finally making a remarkable comeback in much of South Asia, Russia and China, thanks to co-ordinated and concerted conservation efforts in these countries," says Becci May, from the WWF who are behind the project.

WWF These pictures show that the endangered big cats are using stretches of land that connect protected areas - called 'wildlife corridors'. The charity WWF think these areas should be protected too.

Tigers are under ongoing pressure from poachers that supply the illegal wildlife trade, and habitat destruction.

The WWF say the key to recovering wild tiger populations is working with nature and focusing on landscapes where tigers can thrive.

© WWF / Diane Walki A wild tiger in Ranthambhore, India

Deforestation is the clearing, or cutting down, of forests The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) logo on a wood or wood based product means that it's made with, or contains, wood that comes from FSC certified forests or from post-consumer waste

So how can YOU help tigers?

The WWF say deforestation is one of the biggest problems and being aware of products that are marked as FSC.

You can also adopt a tiger, and can track its progress.