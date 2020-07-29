play
Watch Newsround

International Tiger Day: Wild tiger populations are increasing in five countries

Last updated at 09:08
comments
View Comments (1)
Wild TigerWWF

Wild tigers are an endangered species but there's some good news - populations are increasing in five countries.

Across Bhutan, China, India, Nepal and Russia, the numbers of tigers are growing. A lot of that is down to a big conservation project.

In 2010 wild tiger populations were at an all time low, with as few as 3,200 tigers remaining.

"Tigers are finally making a remarkable comeback in much of South Asia, Russia and China, thanks to co-ordinated and concerted conservation efforts in these countries," says Becci May, from the WWF who are behind the project.

Wild TigerWWF
These pictures show that the endangered big cats are using stretches of land that connect protected areas - called 'wildlife corridors'. The charity WWF think these areas should be protected too.

Tigers are under ongoing pressure from poachers that supply the illegal wildlife trade, and habitat destruction.

The WWF say the key to recovering wild tiger populations is working with nature and focusing on landscapes where tigers can thrive.

A wild tiger in Ranthambhore, India© WWF / Diane Walki
A wild tiger in Ranthambhore, India

So how can YOU help tigers?

The WWF say deforestation is one of the biggest problems and being aware of products that are marked as FSC.

You can also adopt a tiger, and can track its progress.

More like this

Wild Tiger
image

Super rare tigers photographed in the wild

tiger cartoon
play
1:14

Conservation: The Russian town marching to protect Amur tigers

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Yay!
    Happy international tiger day!
    I’m so happy that the numbers are increasing
    Save the tigers before they are gone 🐯
    ❤️🍫chocolatelover2009🍫❤️

Top Stories

Doctors

Quiz: Which STEM job might you choose?

comments
23
Prince George of Cambridge
play
1:07

Could Prince George be Aston Villa's next star striker?

Deadpool and a fly

Marvel-lous Australian flies get super names

comments
5
Newsround Home