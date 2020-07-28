Plans for 'UK's Disneyland' theme park unveiled

London Resort An artists drawing of what the entrance the park might look like

Plans for a new theme park nicknamed 'the UK's answer to Disneyland', have been revealed.

The London Resort would be the first park of its kind to be built in Europe from scratch, since Disneyland Paris in 1992.

If approved, it would be built in Swanscombe, in Kent and would be 535 acres big - that's about the size of London's Olympic Park.

Two theme parks are planned, with rides influenced by big films and TV shows made by the BBC and Paramount pictures; a waterpark, E-sports venue, hotel and shopping centre are also in the works.

The London Resort's CEO, PY Gerbeau said it would be: "One of the most exciting entertainment destinations in the world."

London Resort A view of the area where the park would be in Kent

The park is also aiming to be environmentally friendly with green areas, wildlife habitat protection and quiet zones.

"As well as maximising new, immersive and interactive technologies, our aim is also to be one of the most sustainable major theme parks in the world, pursuing an operational net zero emissions goal." said PY Gerbeau, the London Resort's CEO.

The bosses behind the plans have said they hope the park could also create around 9,000 jobs, as well as 20,000 jobs in the surrounding area, within its first year.

If the park is approved, construction could begin in early 2022, with the first park aiming to open in 2024, with the next planned for 2029.

The makers of the park have written to people who live nearby to see what they think, and people will be able to to have their say on the plans until 21 September.