Millions join virtual Pokemon Go Fest to catch Shadow Mewtwo

Pokemon/niantic

More than a million Pokémon trainers all over the world took part in a virtual festival on Pokémon Go.

Trainers were able to encounter Shadow Mewtwo and the mythical Pokémon Victini, as well as fending off an invasion from Team Rocket.

The Pokemon Go Fest is usually a huge live event held in certain cities around the world, such as Chicago - in the United States, Dortmund - in Germany, and Yokohama - in Japan, last year.

This year because of the coronavirus pandemic, players could take part in the festival from their own homes instead.

Getty Images These guys took part in the Fan Fest event last year in Dortmund

The event took place on 25-26 July and cost £14.99 to take part in, with the money raised going to charities that support the Black gaming community.

This year a virtual team lounge was introduced, where players could hang out (virtually) with other members of the same team, such as Team Instinct, Team Mystic, and Team Valor.

However, players did encounter some issues whilst playing, including server capacity, the app slowing down a bit, and some players said they expected there to be more shiny Pokémon.

Pokemon Go Fest facts! Trainers caught nearly one billion Pokémon.

Trainers defeated over 58 million Team GO Rocket members.

Trainers sent 55 million Gifts.

Trainers on average walked nearly 15 kilometres each.

The makers of Pokemon Go announced that fans have now unlocked three weeks of special encounters called the Ultra Unlock event, which all players can take part in.