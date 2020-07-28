Summer holiday: Send in your videos telling us about your trip abroad

Getty Images

It's officially the summer holidays and we want to know if you are heading abroad for a family trip.

Since 10 July, passengers entering the UK from dozens of countries no longer have to quarantine for 14 days on their return.

More than 50 countries - including popular holiday spots Greece, France and Italy - now pose ''a reduced risk'' from coronavirus, the government says.

If you are flying away with your family then we want to hear from you!

Are you excited about getting away?

Has your trip been affected by any cancellations linked to coronavirus?

If you're going to Spain, for example, do you mind having to quarantine for 14 days when you return?

