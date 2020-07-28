play
Watch Newsround

Summer holiday: Send in your videos telling us about your trip abroad

Last updated at 08:52
comments
View Comments (1)
Legs of two people on a beach in LatviaGetty Images

It's officially the summer holidays and we want to know if you are heading abroad for a family trip.

Since 10 July, passengers entering the UK from dozens of countries no longer have to quarantine for 14 days on their return.

More than 50 countries - including popular holiday spots Greece, France and Italy - now pose ''a reduced risk'' from coronavirus, the government says.

If you are flying away with your family then we want to hear from you!

  • Are you excited about getting away?
  • Has your trip been affected by any cancellations linked to coronavirus?
  • If you're going to Spain, for example, do you mind having to quarantine for 14 days when you return?

You can send your videos telling us about your trip abroad using the links below:

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

More like this

Family-cheering-on-beach.

Coronavirus travel: Can I go on holiday and where can I go?

Cala Aiguablava Beach near Girona in Spain

Coronavirus: UK brings back 14-day quarantine for people returning from Spain

Summer Term in Lockdown - A Newsround Special
play
7:59

Summer Term in Lockdown - A Newsround Special

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • I was going to go to america. But America is one of the most effected areas so we are not anymore.

Top Stories

facemask
play
2:01

Coronavirus: PPE pollution and what's being done

mars.

How British scientists are helping with the latest mission to Mars

comments
4
Cat-illustration.

Cat that caught coronavirus is a 'very rare event'

comments
16
Newsround Home