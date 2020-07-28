Boris Johnson wants more of us to get on our bikes

Getty Images

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson wants more people to get out on their bikes.

As part of a new health drive for England, Mr Johnson announced that children and adults will have better access to cycling lessons to make them more confident riding a bike.

The prime minister's plans also include adults receiving £50 vouchers to have family bikes repaired, thousands of miles of new cycle lanes being built and efforts to create the UK's first zero-emission transport city by promoting cycling and walking.

The prime minister has also said that doctors, in areas of England with poor health, will be encouraged to prescribe cycling to patients who will then be able to access bikes through their local doctor's surgery.

Why is this happening?

The announcement comes as the Government revealed its strategy to encourage walking and cycling as part of 'active travel' to tackle obesity.

Mr Johnson said: "From helping people get fit and healthy and lowering their risk of illness, to improving air quality and cutting congestion, cycling and walking have a huge role to play in tackling some of the biggest health and environmental challenges that we face.

"Now is the time to shift gears and press ahead with our biggest and boldest plans yet to boost active travel - so that everyone can feel the transformative benefits of cycling."

As part of the plans, the prime minister wants to see parts of the UK copy the enthusiasm for cycling seen in other countries, such as Holland.

Areas across the country will be funded to become 'mini-Hollands' and more biker friendly.

The government's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the plans, which will cost £2bn, are a "once in a lifetime opportunity to create a shift in attitudes" to make cycling or walking part of daily routines.

However, there has been some opposition to the plans. The Labour party says the government is taking too long to make the changes, while environmental campaigners say the building of roads with cycle lanes will increase carbon emissions when politicians say they are committed to reducing harmful greenhouse gasses.

More people getting on bikes

Olympic gold medallist and cycling and walking commissioner in Manchester, Chris Boardman, thinks the scheme is a good idea for children getting to school but also playing outside in a safer environment:

"There are a quarter of households in Great Britain that don't have access to a car at all and public transport is operating at 30% [because of coronavirus], so 70% of people have got to find another way to travel," he said.

Department for Transport figures show there has been a 146% increase in cycling following the coronavirus outbreak and Chris says that shows that people are willing to ride bikes more once the pandemic is over:

"By introducing more safe cycling routes, more people would be encouraged to continue cycling once lockdown ends and this would tick so many boxes, not just in fighting obesity and other inactivity-related diseases, but in tackling air pollution and mental ill-health."

10 Downing Street Boris Johnson wants the public to get fitter

The £50 bike repair vouchers are available from just before midnight on Tuesday 28 July with 50,000 available on a first come first serve basis to those registering online. Children's bikes will also covered by the scheme.