Some super sustainable summer activities

It's great to stay active in summer, and it's great to look after the planet - so why not combine the two?

TV presenter Helen Skelton's given Newsround a few ideas of some sustainable things to do at home during the school break.

So you can keep busy whilst making sure you're not doing anything to harm the environment.

Her ideas include things like creating an assault course or something as simple as climbing a tree.

It's part of a scheme by Smart Energy, who want kids to find ways of being active whilst making sure the planet's kept safe.

They install things called Smart Meters - they let you see how much energy you're using on a daily basis.

There are 42 ideas in total - but here are just a few to keep you busy!

1. Construct a marble run. How will you keep the marble moving so it makes its whacky way from start to finish? Be as imaginative as possible!

2. Go foraging. Local woodlands are perfect for encouraging the inner forager - so go explore with an adult. If you can't forage outside - play a foraging style scavenger hunt at home.

Getty Images

3. Make an outdoor orchestra. Strike up the band and experiment with turning items from your kitchen and nature into instruments.

4. Paint a self-portrait using no hands. Embrace imperfections and enjoy the silliness! Once you've done yourself - try another family member!

5. Make a costume from anything but clothes. Recycling gone wild! Everyone creates a different outfit and you can put on a fashion show.

6. Watch a sunrise & sunset. Do sunrise and sunset feel different? Are the colours the same?

Getty Images

7. Create pavement art. Use stones and chalk to create your own star maps for passers-by.

8. Send a Haiku postcard. A Japanese poem formed of 3 lines with 5, 7, and 5 syllables respectively. Send it to someone you are missing over the summer.

9. Play 'float or sink'. Get a bowl of water and, with an adult's help, find some household items/food/things from the garden. Then take turns guessing which will float or sink to the bottom.

Getty Images

10. Go on a rainbow hunt. Go for a walk with your family and find something in nature from every colour of the rainbow. Take photos along the way!