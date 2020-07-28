Cat that caught coronavirus is a 'very rare event'

Getty Images

Experts say that a pet cat which tested positive for coronavirus doesn't mean the disease is being spread to people from their pets.

The cat is the first confirmed case of an animal catching the disease in the UK.

It's thought the cat caught a strain of the virus from its owner who had tested positive for the infection. Both the cat and its owner have since recovered.

There is no evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. Christine Middlemiss , UK chief veterinary officer

Pet owners shouldn't worry

There have been a small number of pets confirmed to have caught the virus around the world. The UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss says it's very unusual for it to happen and that pet owners shouldn't worry.

She said: "This is a very rare event, with infected animals detected to date only showing mild clinical signs and recovering within in a few days.

"There is no evidence to suggest that pets directly transmit the virus to humans. We will continue to monitor this situation closely and will update our guidance to pet owners should the situation change."

Yvonne Doyle, Medical Director at Public Health England, also commented on the situation, saying "this is the first case of a domestic cat testing positive for COVID-19 in the UK but should not be a cause for alarm."

Coronavirus: How to keep pets safe (March 2020)

The advice from Public Health England is for people to wash their hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals.

Daniella Dos Santos, President of the British Veterinary Association, said: "Our advice to pet owners who have Covid-19 or who are self-isolating with symptoms remains to restrict contact with their pets as a precautionary measure and to practise good hygiene, including regular hand washing.

"We also recommend that owners who are confirmed or suspected to have Covid-19 should keep their cat indoors if possible, but only if the cat is happy to be kept indoors. Some cats cannot stay indoors due to stress-related medical reasons."