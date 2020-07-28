play
Star of CBBC's Mystic on learning how to ride a horse

CBBC's new show Mystic tells the story of Issie Brown, a girl from London who moves to New Zealand with her mother, and her chance encounter with a beautiful wild pony.

Actor Macey Chipping plays the lead role and told Newsround what it was like to learn to ride a horse for the show.

She said her favourite part of riding was "forming a bond with the horse" and that riding fast gave her loads of adrenaline.

Macey said her top tip for riding is to be confident around the horse, because they'll pick up on your nerves, and might even mess around a bit more!

You can catch Mystic every Tuesday at 5PM or watch the series so far on iPlayer here.

