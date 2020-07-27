Hajj 2020: People are arriving in Mecca for this year's pilgrimage

Getty Images The Ka'bah is one of Islam's holiest sites

People are arriving in Mecca for Hajj 2020.

Every year, millions of Muslims make this special journey and it's an extremely important part of the Islamic faith.

This year's pilgrimage will be much smaller because of the coronavirus, but a small number of people can still travel.

This year Hajj takes place from the evening of Tues 28 July and finishes Sunday 2 August.

Reuters Pilgrims circle the Kaaba in Mecca's Great Mosque during the Hajj in August 2019

Usually about two-million Muslims make the special journey to Mecca, in Saudi Arabia.

This year however only a limited number of people have been allowed to travel to Mecca.

People all over the world are still social distancing, isolating and some are still in lockdown.

AFP Socially distanced worshippers praying in Mecca in April

People will be tested for the coronavirus before arriving in the holy city of Mecca and will be required to quarantine at home after the ritual.

Wearing face masks at all times will be mandatory for pilgrims and organisers.