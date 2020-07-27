David Beckham says social media would've made getting sent off in the 1998 World Cup more difficult.

The former England captain was speaking to Prince William about mental health in football along with England Women's captain Steph Houghton, Aston Villa player Tyrone Mings, Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Beckham said: "I made a mistake in '98 [getting sent off] and the reaction at the time was pretty brutal.

"If social media was around when I was going through that time, it would have been a whole different story. But I was lucky, I had a support system within Manchester United, the manager, and obviously family."