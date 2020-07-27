play
Watch Newsround

Beckham says social media would've made his sending off worse

David Beckham says social media would've made getting sent off in the 1998 World Cup more difficult.

The former England captain was speaking to Prince William about mental health in football along with England Women's captain Steph Houghton, Aston Villa player Tyrone Mings, Crystal Palace's Andros Townsend and Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Beckham said: "I made a mistake in '98 [getting sent off] and the reaction at the time was pretty brutal.

"If social media was around when I was going through that time, it would have been a whole different story. But I was lucky, I had a support system within Manchester United, the manager, and obviously family."

Watch more videos

Video

Beckham says social media would've made his sending off worse

Video

What's the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Big Butterfly Count: Chris Packham's top five tips

Video

Strange News

Video

Advice if you're worried about face coverings

Video

How has lockdown affected circus performers?

Video

Your Planet

Video

How do we keep our pets happy when we're out the house?

Video

Kids become wildlife photographers during lockdown

Video

'I feel joyful there' young actors on missing theatre groups during lockdown

Video

Meet the girl behind two new black culture magazines

Video

Meet the young football fan trying to save his team!

Video

Ballet school hopes to inspire kids in Nigeria

Video

11-year-old creates her own princess with glasses

Video

Your back to school questions answered

Video

The story of the Battle of Britain

Video

Meet the teen taking the free-travel fight to the government

Video

What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered

Video

'The UK will get a WWE Slam' says champ Drew McIntyre

Video

Your highlights and lowlights of lockdown

Video

Girl transforms phone box into a book swap!

Video

'I wish I could be back at school' Nikki Lilly talks end of term

Video

Teen starts a Black Lives Matter protest and 15,000 people join her

Video

Leah Ashe's top tips for avoiding scammers

Video

How one girl's dad managed to prove red hair is amazing!

Top Stories

Girl-holding-a-burger

Unhealthy food deals to be banned in England

comments
Cala Aiguablava Beach near Girona in Spain

UK brings back 14-day quarantine for Spain

comments
David-Beckham-Prince-William.

Prince William and David Beckham team up to talk mental health in football

comments
Newsround Home