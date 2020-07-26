Why does the Prime Minister want us to start cycling?

Getty Images

On Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be announcing new plans to get the UK fit.

The 'Better Health' campaign has been designed to support 35 million people in the UK lose weight and become healthier.

That's more than half the UK's population!

Mr Johnson is expected to reveal a 12-week programme to get the UK population healthier, in the hope it can save the NHS money and prevent another coronavirus spike.

And as part of the new campaign, doctors will be encouraged to recommend we take up cycling to get fit!

The move has been welcomed by the opposition, with Labour's Shadow Health Secretary saying "Radical action on obesity is long overdue.

"Years of [Conservative government] cuts to public health budgets and the backsliding on a pre-watershed ban on junk food advertising have left us with some of the worst rates of childhood obesity anywhere in the world."

Getty Images Food can have a big impact on someone's weight

Why is being overweight considered unhealthy?

Lots of scientific studies have shown that being overweight can put you at risk of developing certain diseases.

For example, an unhealthy diet that includes lots of sugar can lead someone to developing type 2 diabetes.

However, it is important to note that some people who are not overweight can still have unhealthy diets or may not exercise enough.

Our genetics and inherited conditions can do a lot to determine our weight, but eating a balanced diet and exercising are the best things you can do to be healthy both physically and mentally.

Getty Images It is thought that Mr Johnson has had a change of heart about using restrictions on unhealthy food products

Why is the government trying to tackle obesity now?

According to data from the World Health Organisation, the UK has one of the highest levels of obesity in the world.

Currently the UK is ranked as the 36th most obese country out of 192 on the CIA's World Factbook.

According to a government press release, 63% of adults are above a healthy weight. They also say that conditions related to being overweight or obese costs the NHS £6 billion a year.

Earlier this week, the Conservative government announced plans to ban fast food advertising on television before 9pm to help tackle the problem.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. What does junk food do to your body?

Previously, Mr Johnson has been against restricting UK fast food advertising and taxing companies who use lots of unhealthy ingredients in their products.

But he now says he has had a change of heart since he caught coronavirus earlier this year.

Mr Johnson said "Losing weight, frankly, is one of the ways you can reduce your own risk from coronavirus."

He believes that having more healthy, more active lives will help prevent a second spike of coronavirus.

Getty Images Doctors will start prescribing cycling more often to combat obesity

What have the government proposed to help tackle obesity?

As well as the ban on junk food adverts before 9pm, the government is expected to launch a national health campaign.

According to government sources, this is a £10 million campaign which will see the introduction of "a 12-week plan that everyone can use to develop healthier eating habits, get more active and lose weight".

This week, it is thought that the Prime Minister will announce a push to encourage activities like walking or cycling to work and school.

This push may include a change to the UK's roads and transport habits - with the creation of more cycle lanes and reducing traffic in certain areas.

On top of this, there will be more support given to people who are at risk of developing diabetes and weight loss programmes.

What do you think of the new government plans? Let us know in the comments below!