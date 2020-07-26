The Voice Kids: Kerry Katona's daughter Heidi makes it to the next round

ITV Heidi sang Macy Gray's I Try

Last night Kerry Katona's daughter, 13-year-old Heidi made it to the next round of 'The Voice Kids.'

Kerry was in a girl band called 'Atomic Kitten' in the 90's and now her daughter wants to be a pop star too!

Heidi chose judge Paloma Faith as her coach and her mum was very proud!

She said on social media: "Soooooo proud of my baby girl @heidikatona she was so nervous but she didn't quit"

Getty Images Matilda had her own cooking show just like her dad!

Matilda Ramsay - famous TV chef Gordon Ramsay's daughter has her own show!

'Matilda and the Ramsay bunch' is a CBBC show all about Matilda's journey into cooking beside her dad.

Getty Images Trey, Willow, Jaden, Jada and Will Smith

Willow and Jaden Smith are the children of Will Smith - he played 'Genie' in Disney's Live Action Aladdin - and Jada Pinkett Smith. Will also has son Trey from a previous marriage.

Like their parents all of the children have gone into the music and acting business.

Willow has starred beside both her mum and dad in films, her mum in Madagascar 2 and her dad in I am Legend.

Willow and Jaden have both released their own albums and their older brother Trey is a DJ.

Karwai Tang Brooklyn with his mum Victoria and dad David

Brooklyn Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham has found fame on the cat walk, like his mum.

That isn't where the similarities end either, Brooklyn has also played some amateur football and even played for Arsenal FC Youth.

His dad David Beckham is a very successful footballer and model - he was England captain in 2000.

Getty Images Miley and her dad are both singers

Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray Cyrus is also a country singer.

Both have had very successful careers on stage and on screen and have even sung together.

Billy played Miley's dad in Hannah Montana and in Hannah Montana the movie.

Would you follow in your parents footsteps? Let us know!