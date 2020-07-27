Is the modelling industry diverse enough?

Getty Images

It's no secret that the modelling industry hasn't always been the first to encourage diversity.

Not so long ago - people of colour and plus-sized models were rarely used in catwalk shows, in adverts and on the covers of magazines.

Thankfully, the modelling industry is starting to welcome a more diverse range of faces and looks - but what about disabilities?

Disabled people are another group who are rarely represented in fashion and media in general.

This is despite the fact that there are currently 11 million people living in the UK with a long term illness or disability.

So what is being done?

We spoke to a group of models who are disabled or who have a visual difference to find out what their job is like.

Zebedee Management - who represent some of the models in this video - is an agency that specialises in working with models with disabilities or visual differences.

On their books they have models of all ages and looks and they say they are proud to represent diverse models.

"Disability is often left out of the diversity debate; we often receive briefs looking for 'diversity', but with no mention of disability, alternative appearances, or trans/non binary - and we want to change this."

"We want it to be the norm that REAL diverse media becomes commonplace."

Most recently, they have seen one of their clients - 18-year-old Ellie Goldstein who has Down's syndrome, model for the fashion label Gucci.

She has also been featured in campaigns for Nike, Superdrug and Vogue.

Urban Angels, who represent both disabled and non-disabled child models, say their company "reflects the make up of the diverse urban society we live in".