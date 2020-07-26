Swimming pools are open in England, are you going to make a splash?

Getty Images Will you be going swimming?

Swimming pools and indoor sports facilities are open again in some parts of the UK.

From July 25 2020 you can go swimming in an indoor pool in England and in Northern Irelands pools opened on Friday 24.

Scotland and Wales however are following a different plan and have not re-opened yet.

But what will it be like to dive back in?

Getty Images There might be special lanes that will make social distancing easier

There's some new pool-side guidance for England...

1. Book before you go!

2. Arrive 'swim ready' - have your swimming gear on underneath your clothes, so you're not in the changing rooms for long.

3. Shower at home, so you're not spending a lot of time around people who aren't in your bubble.

4. Social distance in the water,

5. Follow the arrows and keep safe!

Getty Images Some swimming lessons will be allowed to take place but with the swimming teacher at the pool side not in the water

The rules are a little different in Scotland and Wales.

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon hasn't said exactly when Scotland will reopen indoor swimming pools .

She has said that indoor sports facilities will not open before July 31 2020.

The decision is similar in Wales as they will be reviewing their rules on July 30 2020.

