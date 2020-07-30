NBA: Basketball set for restart at Walt Disney World 'bubble' site

Getty Images The NBA season was suspended on 11 March

How do you restart the NBA in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic? You send everyone to Disney World in Florida for several months, obviously!

After being suspended for several months, the NBA basketball season is set to restart on 30 July.

All the remaining games will be played at Orlando's Walt Disney World site in a huge 'bubble,' with only people who have been tested and found not to have Covid-19 allowed in.

Everyone from LeBron James and Zion Williams to referees and journalists had to quarantine on arrival while waiting for test results to make sure that players and staff are protected from the virus.

There will be no fans present where games will be played, with the games themselves being played on special courts in large gyms.

Here's Newsround round-up of which teams are involved and how it will all work.

Which teams will be playing?

Reuters LA Lakers player LeBron James is one of the biggest sporting stars in the world

The NBA is made up of two main leagues - the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference

A total of 22 teams - from both conferences - will return to play this season in Florida. The teams who couldn't make the play-offs haven't been asked to come to Florida to cut down on the number of people on site.

Western Conference Teams Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Phoenix Suns

Each team will play eight games, enough to sort a final eight teams from each conference. Those teams then go into the playoffs - a knockout competition with just the best overall teams in the league.

The top two teams left will eventually face off on 30 September in a best-of-seven series.

The first side to win four matches will be crowned the 2020 NBA champions.

Eastern Conference Teams Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Orlando Magic, Washington Wizards

How will the NBA test for coronavirus?

Anyone entering the NBA 'bubble' at Disney World must quarantine until they return two negative tests for Covid-19.

All players, coaches and staff in every team in the bubble will be tested each night, with the results coming the following morning.

Walt Disney World Resort The rest of the NBA basketball season is taking place at Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Any person who leaves the bubble site in Orlando must quarantine for 10 days on their return, and must deliver two negative tests for Covid-19 before being allowed to play again.

Any player who tests positive will be required to enter isolation straight away for a minimum of seven days.

What else is the NBA doing to keep players safe?

Reuters Kyle Lowry, who plays for the reigning champions Toronto Raptors, will be hoping to get his hands on the Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophy once again

The league is asking players to make small changes such as not licking their fingers during practices and games, and getting them to wear devices that can measure players' heart rates and other medical information.

Players are banned from going into anyone else's hotel room.

Everyone will also be required to wear a face mask in any common area, unless they are eating or doing physical activity.

The Disney staff working at NBA bubble sites, such as hotels and the sports arenas, will face strict health and safety rules too, including always wearing face masks/gloves and strict social distancing.

How will NBA players fill their time when not playing?

Reuters Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo - one of the NBA's brightest young stars - during the warm up before a match

Being isolated at the bubble site in Florida means that players will away from their families for weeks.

So the NBA has set up everything from barbers to a room where people can play video games in order to try and keep players happy.

There will also chances for the ballers to play golf and swim on their days off, or they can go watch other teams play their games.