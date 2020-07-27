Zoos and aquariums across the UK have now reopened after being forced to shut their doors for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Venues had to close to try to stop the spread of the virus, which hit zoos hard due to their reliance on money from tickets to pay to feed animals and for keepers to keep looking after them.

But these popular attractions have all started to allow visitors back again with zoos and aquariums in England reopening on 15 June.

Newsround spoke to the manager of Belfast Zoo to find out how they're welcoming back the public.