When you love punk music, miss going to gigs and dream about your favourite artists, what do you do? You make a punk magazine!

This is what ten-year-old Arlo decided to do, whilst being bored during lockdown in his hometown Bristol. He got some pens and paper, then began writing all about punk bands, the music and artists for fun!

After selling over 300 copies that have even been sold in Australia and America, he has big dreams for the future...

Watch this!