Minecraft is getting it's own show on Youtube!

Last updated at 06:51
minecraft-on-mobile-phoneGetty Images
Are you a Minecraft mega fan?

Have you ever wondered how Minecraft is made?

Well from July 31 2020 you can find out.

The creators of Minecraft have announced a Youtube show all about the design, ideas and fun that goes into the making of Minecraft.

It's called 'How We Make Minecraft' and the first episode airs next week!

minecraft-models-pig-cat-green-manGetty Images
Will you become a Minecraft master after watching the series?

So what can you expect from the Youtube show?

Well, every month something new about the making of Minecraft will be revealed.

The trailer for the show promises, facts, access to the brains behind Minecraft and 'MOBBO'.

'MOBBO' seems to be a new character, and viewers have been left to guess what the purpose of 'MOBBO' is.

The trailer didn't give much away, but it seems to be, a be there........ or be square event.

Did you know? The creator of Minecraft - Markus Alexej Persson - is known as 'Notch' in the gaming world.

Let's hope this Youtube channel is some top-notch viewing - will you be tuning in? Let us know if you are in the comments below.

  • No one tell my brother, he's obsessed with Minecraft

  • I have seen the trailer for it and it looks really good. MOBBO looks like it is throwing up lava in it.

  • Great love minecraft it is the best!

    [Edited by Moderator]

    • firey doodling pheonex replied: I know

