Minecraft is getting it's own show on Youtube!

Getty Images Are you a Minecraft mega fan?

Have you ever wondered how Minecraft is made?

Well from July 31 2020 you can find out.

The creators of Minecraft have announced a Youtube show all about the design, ideas and fun that goes into the making of Minecraft.

It's called 'How We Make Minecraft' and the first episode airs next week!

Getty Images Will you become a Minecraft master after watching the series?

So what can you expect from the Youtube show?

Well, every month something new about the making of Minecraft will be revealed.

The trailer for the show promises, facts, access to the brains behind Minecraft and 'MOBBO'.

'MOBBO' seems to be a new character, and viewers have been left to guess what the purpose of 'MOBBO' is.

The trailer didn't give much away, but it seems to be, a be there........ or be square event.

Did you know? The creator of Minecraft - Markus Alexej Persson - is known as 'Notch' in the gaming world.

Let's hope this Youtube channel is some top-notch viewing