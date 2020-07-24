Folklore: Taylor Swift releases surprise new album recorded during isolation

Universal Music Taylor Swift in the artwork for Folklore

Taylor Swift has released a surprise new album.

Folklore was recorded in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, and Swift says she has "poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings" into her eighth album.

She has worked with some new musicians on the album, from bands such as The National, or Bon Iver, who represent a more indie sound than you would normally find on a Taylor Swift album.

It's not all new faces though, Jack Antonoff has helped Swift with some songs again, with the singer saying he "is basically musical family at this point".

Getty Images Bon Iver's Justin Vernon (left) and The National's Aaron Dessner are key collaborators on the record

The album was announced on Instagram, with Taylor surprising fans with a post announcing the album only a few hours before it was released.

"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," she said.

"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much."

Folklore is a follow-up to Swift's last album Lover, which she released in August 2019.

Have you had a chance to listen to the album yet? Are you excited to hear Taylor Swift's new music? Let us know in the comments.