play
Watch Newsround

Quiz: Mega quizzes to keep you busy during the summer

Last updated at 08:14
comments
View Comments (3)
A giant question mark statueGetty Images

Here at Newsround we love quizzes, and we know you love quizzes.

So, we've put four huge quizzes together for you to test your knowledge with. Try your hand at the 30 head scratching questions on four different topics - that's 120 questions in all!

Have a look at our mega summer quizzes - Animals, Sport, Entertainment and Space - and see how many you can get right.

Let us know how you get on in the comments below.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

More like this

earth in hands

Quiz: How much do you know about planet Earth?

celebrity siblings

Quiz: Guess the celebrity siblings

variety-of-sports.

Quiz: Which of these sports aren't in the Olympics?

Harry Potter and his owl

Quiz: Happy birthday Harry Potter! But which family do you belong to?

cake.

Everything is cake: Can you guess what is cake and what isn't?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Full marks on everything! Yay! My brother did a competition in year 6 where you picked a football team going to the World Cup or something and he got France - they won!

  • I got 17/30 on animals and 14/30 on entertainment. Anyone get 30/30?

  • Thank you. This is awesome. My scores are:
    Woh...
    30/30 on all!!

Top Stories

fast-food.

Unhealthy food deals to be banned in England

comments
47
Cala Aiguablava Beach near Girona in Spain

UK brings back 14-day quarantine for Spain

comments
2
boy-holding-clappeboard
play
1:41

'Life as a model can be challenging'

Newsround Home