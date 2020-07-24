Disney delays Star Wars and Mulan releases

Walt Disney Studios

Disney has delayed some of its big movie releases again.

The new Avatar and Star Wars films have been delayed, while Mulan now doesn't have a release date at all.

"It's become clear that nothing can be set in stone when it comes to how we release films during this global health crisis," a Disney spokesman said.

"That means pausing our release plans for Mulan as we assess how we can most effectively bring this film to audiences around the world."

Mulan was initially supposed to be released on March 27, but was delayed to July, then August. Now it is on hold.

Getty Images Avatar Director James Cameron wrote a letter apologising to fans for the delay

Disney's other studios do still have some releases planned, however.

The latest Marvel movie Black Widow is still scheduled for 6 November, while Pixar's Soul will be out on 20 November, currently.

Director James Cameron shared a letter on his social media announcing the delay to the Avatar movie series. The first Avatar film took almost $3bn at the box office, and the FOUR sequels to the 2009 original have been in the works for many years.

Now Avatar 2 will be released on 16 December 2022, Avatar 3 on 20 December 2024, Avatar 4 on 18 December 2026 and finally Avatar 5 on 22 December 2028.

Three new Star Wars movies - which don't even have names yet - have been delayed by a year, moving from 2022 to 2023, with the other two movies moving to 2025 and 2027.

Getty Images Cinemas are starting to re-open in China.

The delays are as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst cinemas might be open again in England, with social distancing in place, things are a bit different elsewhere in the world.

A rise in cases in the US has meant cinemas have stayed closed, with big cities like New York City, and Los Angeles revealing they have no plans to reopen cinemas any time soon.

Cinemas have only just started to re-open again in China after being closed for six months because of social distancing measures.

In India cinemas are still closed, but may re-open again next month if the government decides to move to the Unlock 3 phase.