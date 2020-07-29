We love it when you get involved with the stories and issues we're covering, so sometimes we'll ask you to send in your photos and videos.

But, how do you get them to us?

Here is a nifty video to explain exactly what you have to do.

Once you've sent your content in, you'll receive an email to confirm we've got it. We'll then use some of it in our TV bulletins and online, including our website.

If you, or your parent or guardian, want to know more about how the BBC protects your data then click here.