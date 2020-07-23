Face coverings are being made compulsory for people travelling on public transport in England from 15th June.

This includes buses, trains, aircraft and ferries - all to stop coronavirus from spreading.

Very young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties won't have to wear them, according to the transport secretary, Grant Shapps.

But if you wear your face covering incorrectly, you could actually be putting yourself more at risk from coronavirus.

Here the BBC's Laura Foster and Tobias Chapple explain why.

Video by: Tobias Chapple, Laura Foster, Terry Saunders