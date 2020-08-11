RSPCA worried about abandoned 'lockdown pets'

Getty Images

Lockdown has been a lonely time for some people - and a few have tried to combat that by buying themselves a pet for company.

But when restrictions are eased, will owners have the same amount of time for their furry friends?

One charity is worried that more animals will be abandoned this summer once lockdown eases.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) says the impact of coronavirus and difficult financial situations might mean that owners neglect their pets.

The RSPCA says it expects an increase in abandoned pets over the summer - but this year the numbers might be higher.

During the three months since lockdown began, they've dealt with fewer abandoned pet reports than normal, but are worried the number might go up as lockdown eases.

The head of the RSPCA's animal rescue teams said: "During lockdown we've seen pets become a source of comfort and support for people and it appears many people have taken on new animals."

What people can do if they're struggling with their pets:

•Ask friends and family for help

•Contact your vet about payment plans, discounts or vouchers for neutering or any other treatment needed

•Get in touch with local re-homing charities for advice

•Visit the RSPCA's website for welfare advice