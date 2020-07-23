play
Watch Newsround

Why is it so tough to get to Mars?

Ever wondered how hard it is to get to Mars?

Well it's pretty challenging for lots of different reasons.

Despite that, there are three missions attempting to reach the planet this month.

China's Tianwen-1 and the United Arab Emirates' Hope Orbiter have already launched, with Nasa's Perseverance rover due to go next week.

BBC Science Correspondent Laura Foster explains the difficulties of getting to Mars, and why now is a good time for missions to the Red Planet!

Watch more videos

Video

Why is it so tough to get to Mars?

Video

Advice if you're worried about face coverings

Video

How has lockdown affected circus performers?

Video

Your Planet

Video

How do we keep our pets happy when we're out the house?

Video

Kids become wildlife photographers during lockdown

Video

'I feel joyful there' young actors on missing theatre groups during lockdown

Video

Meet the girl behind two new black culture magazines

Video

Meet the young football fan trying to save his team!

Video

Ballet school hopes to inspire kids in Nigeria

Video

11-year-old creates her own princess with glasses

Video

What are the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Your back to school questions answered

Video

The story of the Battle of Britain

Video

Meet the teen taking the free-travel fight to the government

Video

What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered

Video

'The UK will get a WWE Slam' says champ Drew McIntyre

Video

Your highlights and lowlights of lockdown

Video

Girl transforms phone box into a book swap!

Video

'I wish I could be back at school' Nikki Lilly talks end of term

Video

Teen starts a Black Lives Matter protest and 15,000 people join her

Video

Leah Ashe's top tips for avoiding scammers

Video

How one girl's dad managed to prove red hair is amazing!

Top Stories

Antarctica

'Dangerous' methane gas leaking from Antarctica seabed

comments
Liverpool players and staff celebrate with the trophy in the Kop after winning the Premier League
image

Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for the first time

Artwork-landing.

Race to Mars - China launches rocket

comments
Newsround Home