Rare Pokemon card sells for record-breaking amount

Last updated at 08:52
rare pokemon cardsZenplus

An ultra-rare Pokémon card has sold for a record-breaking amount!

The elusive and highly sought-after Pikachu Illustrator card is one of the rarest cards in the world.

They were given out as a prize in competitions in 1998, and only 39 of them were ever made - and around 10 are thought to still exist.

A mint condition version of the card just sold for a whopping 25 million yen, or around £183,000 on the Japanese auction site ZenPlus to a buyer in the US.

pokemon-trainer-cards.Zenplus
The seller is also offering these super-rare Trainer cards

However it doesn't end there! The same seller also has these three super-rare Secret Trainer cards listed for a guide price of £159,000 - so they might be in for another huge sale!

The previous record was held by a different Pikachu Illustrator card in 2019, which sold for £150,000.

Other ultra-rare Pokémon cards to check your collections for include a First Edition holographic Charizard card, and a special Magikarp card which was given as a prize in Japan in 1998 to those who passed the "Tamamushi University Hyper Test" and won a Pokémon match at a conference in Osaka.

Would you pay thousands for a game card? Let us know in the comments.

Newsround Home