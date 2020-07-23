China launches Tianwen-1 mission to Mars

Reuters This is a model of the Tianwen-1 rover

China has launched its first ever rover mission to Mars.

The mission is named Tianwen-1 - after a long poem called "Tianwen," which means "Questions to Heaven".

It is sending an orbiter, which will study the planet from above, as well as a lander and a rover to study Mars' surface.

Tianwen-1 is one of three missions taking off for Mars this year, with the United Arab Emirates and the United States also launching missions.

It's not a coincidence that the launches are at the same time - there's a one month window in which Mars and Earth are in ideal alignment on the same side of the sun, which makes travel time shorter and means less fuel needs to be used.

This window only opens once every 26 months.

AFP The Long March 5 is one of China's most powerful rockets.

The mission blasted off from Wenchang spaceport on Hainan Island, in China at 12:40 local time, or 4:40am GMT.

The probe carrying the equipment was powered by a huge rocket called the Long March 5.

It should arrive in orbit around the Red Planet in February - but it won't actually try to land on the surface for another two to three months.

This waiting strategy was used by American Viking Mars missions in the 1970s. It allows engineers to assess the weather conditions on the planet before deciding to land.

Reuters An artist's drawing of what the landing might look like

The lander carrying the rover will be hoping to touchdown in the flat plain in the Utopia impact basin just north of Mars' equator.

The rover will then study the planet's geology using five instruments to help it assess the rocks it finds and look for any water-ice.

If the mission is successful it will be the first time China has landed a rover on Mars.

Getty Images At it's closest orbit to Earth, Mars is around 35 million miles away.

Sadly Mars missions have had a pretty difficult past, with about half of all missions failing.

China's first attempt to send a satellite, Yinghuo-1, didn't work out, when the Russian rocket it was hitching a ride on failed and crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

So far only Nasa from the US have managed to land and keep up long-running missions on the Red Planet.

However, China is now launching hot off the success of their recent Lunar missions, where they made history by becoming the first to land on the far side of the Moon.

But they're not stopping at Mars, China has plans to visit an asteroid, and Jupiter in the 2030s.