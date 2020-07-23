Premier League: Triumphant Liverpool finally lift the trophy
The skies above Anfield were lit up by a spectacular firework display last night at a special ceremony to mark the team's success.
Getty Images
Liverpool players joined captain Jordan Henderson on the famous Kop stand to lift the Premier League trophy after the club's first top-flight triumph for thirty years.
EPA
Henderson was presented the trophy by Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, after the champions beat Chelsea 5-3. Dalglish was manager when Liverpool last won it in 1990.
Reuters
Jordan Henderson said: "We've been waiting a long time... Walking up there was amazing, the lads deserved the moment and thankfully the families were watching." He added: "To crown it off like that was really special."
AFP/Getty
As they took the trophy, Klopp and his players sang the club's famous anthem You'll Never Walk Alone. The Liverpool manager also had a message for the fans: "If you don't see that we do it for you, I can't help you. He added: "You made us happy, we all should celebrate at home. Prepare for a party and when this virus has gone we will have a party."
EPA
Liverpool have remained unbeaten at Anfield for three consecutive league seasons for the first time in the club's history and the players and staff could not hide their joy. Midfielder Adam Lallana certainly looks pretty pleased.