play
Watch Newsround
Last updated at 06:31
image

Premier League: Triumphant Liverpool finally lift the trophy

The skies above Anfield were lit up by a spectacular firework display last night at a special ceremony to mark the team's success.
The skies above Anfield were lit up by a spectacular firework display last night during a special ceremony to mark the team's success.
Liverpool fans celebrate outside Anfield stadium in front of fireworks from inside the stadium as Liverpool lift the Premier League trophyGetty Images
Liverpool players joined captain Jordan Henderson on the famous Kop stand to lift the Premier League trophy after the club's first top-flight triumph for thirty years.
Liverpool's players celebrate with the Premier League trophyEPA
Henderson was presented the trophy by Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, after the champions beat Chelsea 5-3. Dalglish was manager when Liverpool last won it in 1990.
Liverpool players and staff celebrate with the trophy in the Kop after winning the Premier LeagueReuters
Jordan Henderson said: "We've been waiting a long time... Walking up there was amazing, the lads deserved the moment and thankfully the families were watching." He added: "To crown it off like that was really special."
Liverpool players and staff celebrate with the trophy in the Kop after winning the Premier LeagueAFP/Getty
As they took the trophy, Klopp and his players sang the club's famous anthem You'll Never Walk Alone. The Liverpool manager also had a message for the fans: "If you don't see that we do it for you, I can't help you. He added: "You made us happy, we all should celebrate at home. Prepare for a party and when this virus has gone we will have a party."
Liverpool players and staff celebrate with the trophy in the Kop after winning the Premier LeagueEPA
Liverpool have remained unbeaten at Anfield for three consecutive league seasons for the first time in the club's history and the players and staff could not hide their joy. Midfielder Adam Lallana certainly looks pretty pleased.
Liverpool players and staff celebrate with the trophy in the Kop after winning the Premier LeagueAFP/ Getty Images

More like this

Liverpool-players

Liverpool's unbeaten Premier League run and other records

harry potter film poster

Liverpool FC: How has the world changed since the Reds' last league title?

Top Stories

Antarctica

'Dangerous' methane gas leaking from Antarctica seabed

comments
roblox-party-place.

Roblox brings virtual party venues to the game

comments
cake.

Can you guess what is cake and what isn't?

comments
Newsround Home