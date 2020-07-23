Fifa 2021: Kylian Mbappe is the new cover star

The French player is taking over from Real Madrid's Eden Hazard as the cover star for Fifa 21. Take a look at who else has been in the top spot over the years!
Mbappe said it is a "dream come true" to be the new cover star. EA Sports proclaimed the 21-year-old World Cup winner "the leader of the next generation".
EA Games
Eden Hazard was the cover star in 2019 - but it's time for him to step aside!
Getty Images
The first ever cover star for a Fifa game was an England international footballer called David Platt. It was all the way back in 1993. At the time, Platt was one of England’s star players but he wasn’t playing on British shores. Instead he played for Italian giants, Juventus.
EA Games
Between 2006 and 2012, Wayne Rooney featured on every single cover of Fifa and he holds the record for the most appearances ever.
EA Games
For Fifa 20 fans of the game could choose between having Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk or Eden Hazard on their cover.
EA Games
For Fifa 03 the makers of the game mixed it up a bit by introducing more than one cover star. At the time Ryan Giggs (Manchester United), Edgar Davids (Juventus) and Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid) were some of the best players in the world.
EA Games
Recognise this legend? Yeah, that's right it's David Beckham on the cover of the Fifa Road to World Cup 98 game. In that tournament, Beckham was famously sent-off for kicking out at Argentina midfielder, Diego Simeone. Yikes!
EA Games
You can't really get more English than Fifa 10 which decided to make three England players its cover stars. Manchester United's Wayne Rooney (centre) took the lead alongside Arsenal's Theo Walcott (left) and Chelsea's Frank Lampard (right)
EA Games
It wasn't until Fifa 2000 that a non-white player was on the cover. At the time, Tottenham captain Sol Campbell (pictured) was one of the best defenders in the world. Just a year later, he moved to Spurs' arch rivals, Arsenal for free. Oops.
EA Games
In 2016 it was Messi's turn to be on the cover - the Argentinean player is considered as one of the best in the world