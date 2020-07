The world's first Afrobeats chart is launching in the UK this week.

On Sunday afternoon, Radio 1Xtra will countdown a Top 20 of the most popular songs from the Afrobeats genre.

Afrobeats - which is also known as Afro-pop and Afro-fusion - is the name given to pop music that draws on the sounds and style of West Africa.

We caught up with host Eddie Kadi to find out a bit more about the new show.