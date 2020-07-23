Everything is cake: Can you guess what is cake and what isn't?

Getty Images

You might have heard of the 'everything is cake' trend recently.

It's where bakers and designers take inspiration from real life objects and make cake versions of them.

Turkish cake designer, Tuba Geçkil, has seen cakes from her Red Rose Cake restaurant in Istanbul featured online all over the world in recent weeks.

We've taken some of Tuba's designs and mixed them in with some real life objects to see if you can spot what's cake and what's real.

Try it out in the quiz below.

