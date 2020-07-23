Mars Perseverance Rover: One week to go until launch window

NASA This is an artist's impression of a rover operating on the surface of Mars

It's almost time for the Mars Perseverance Rover to launch!

Nasa's latest rover is heading to the Red Planet loaded with tools to help scientists learn all about it, sometime between 30 July and 15 August.

It will take several months to get there, it is due to land on 18 February 2021 and will then start collecting information and samples to send back to Earth.

The rover is the largest, heaviest, most sophisticated vehicle Nasa will have ever sent to Mars.

The mission will last at least one Mars year which is about 687 Earth Days.

The planetary science director at Nasa headquarters said: "We will get closer than ever before to answering some of science's longest-standing question about the Red Planet, including whether life ever arose there."

Getty Images

Mars mission top facts!

Looking for life

It'll be landing near the Jezero Crater, it's 28 miles wide! Between three and four billion years ago a river flowed through it, and the rover will be trying to spot any signs of things that might have lived there.

Climate information

The rover will have really sophisticated equipment, which means it'll be able to spot the origin of some of the rocks there.

That will help scientists understand why Earth and Mars are so different.

Sending samples

It is hoped that samples the rover collects will be able to be collected to and brought back to Earth to be studied. The rover will cut chunks of rock and store them in tubes ready to be left at a drop off point. Nasa and the ESA are planning a mission to collect the samples from the surface of Mars to bring them back so scientists can actually look at them close up.

First controlled flight

Perseverance take a helicopter Ingenuity with it which will be the first aircraft to fly in a controlled way on another planet.

Caught on camera

The rover will have 19 cameras on board, and there will be four more on the spaceship - more than any mission in history! Which means people will be able to get to see it landing and watch some of the activities and tasks it does.

NASA This is an artist's impression of how the rover will be gently lowered on to the surface of Mars

Earth v Mars - how do they compare?

Length of the year

Earth: 365 days

Mars: 687 days

Number of moons

Earth: 1

Mars: 2

Difference in gravity

NASA

Mars is a lot smaller than Earth, its mass is only about a tenth of Earth's mass and gravity on the surface of the planet is much lower than on Earth. That would make your weight on Mars decrease relative to your weight on Earth.

So if you weighed 100 lbs (45kg) on Earth, you would only weigh 38 lbs (17kg) on Mars!