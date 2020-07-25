Black Lives Matter: Two months on from George Floyd's death

Getty Images

It's been two months since George Floyd's death sparked Black Lives Matter protests across America.

George Floyd died on 25 May after being stopped by police in Minneapolis, in the United States.

The protests spread across the world and took place here in the UK too.

But in the US city of Portland, Oregon, protests are still going on - and in other states across America too.

Reuters Federal agents were sent to Portland to protect monuments and buildings there

There have been at least 50 days of protests in Portland and some of them have been violent.

There have been clashes between protestors and federal law enforcement officers - who were sent there by President Donald Trump.

Federal officers are different to local law enforcement, and the decision to send them has been controversial. They've used things like tear gas and weapons to try and stop the protests.

Federal agents have also been sent to Kansas City, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Policing in the US is the responsibility of states, and some governors and local officials have been against federal agents getting involved.

Where are the protests?

Getty Images

The biggest protests still taking place are happening in Chicago and Portland and President Trump has said he wants to send more law enforcement officers to these places to control the demonstrations.

He also specifically named New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland in discussing problems with violence.

How many people have taken part in the protests?

Reuters A group of mothers stood between protesters and federal officers in Portland

There aren't any exact numbers on how many people have taken part in the US.

They've happened in small towns and large cities, and it's estimated that tens of millions of people have taken part.

A poll by The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) last month showed that 10% of Americans had attended a rally supporting Black Live Matter in the last three months.

The KFF estimates that more than 26 million people have been involved in the protests in the US.

The Pew Research Center in America collects data about what is happening in the country, it says most Americans (67%) say they support the Black Lives Matter movement but some people don't and have criticised protestors.

What changes have happened in America since the US protests?

Getty Images

1) The Washington Redskins American football team has said it will change its name, with its current name long criticised as racist toward Native Americans.

The team said it would "be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of a review". The team's sponsors had called on the team to change the name.

Sports broadcaster ESPN said the team would also stop using the team logo, which depicts a Native American man.

2) The food brands Uncle Ben's and Aunt Jemima have decided to change their names too.

The brand characters were seen as being based on racial stereotypes.

3) Officials in Washington, DC, and states including California, Nevada, and Texas, have reviewed police reforms.

4) A new database has been set up to collect video footage that documents police violence at the demonstrations across the country.

5) The protests have also sparked wide-ranging conversations about the responsibility industries and organisations — including the media — have to address institutional racism.

6) Some statues of slave owners have been removed.