Roblox: Party Place roll out beta for virtual parties

Roblox

Roblox is introducing a new feature which it says will help people to meet up and host events.

The new feature called Party Place is a virtual venue based on the technology used to host the Bloxy Awards and One World: Together At Home concert earlier this year.

Party Place doesn't have any activities or games, but is supposed to be a private place for up to 50 people to gather for a virtual event - for example a birthday party or a school activity.

"Whether it's a birthday bash, hangout time, or even a graduation, Party Place is perfect for getting together with friends, listening to music, and jumping into games together." Roblox said in a statement.

Roblox

Party Place is currently in beta mode, which means it's being tried out whilst the developers work on a finished version, and they say it can be used as a place for people to meet and chat to decide where to play next.

So far the server has been visited more than 56,000 times.

Roblox also announced in a recent post that it was changing the name of VIP Servers to Private Servers, and giving developers the ability to make Private Servers available for free.

Last April Roblox tested out a feature called Play Together, which allowed users to create and join private servers for 10 Robux - the game's currency.

Fortnite Fortnite hold concerts and screenings in their Party Royale server

It's not just Roblox that is creating private servers for people to host events.

Fortnite recently launched Party Royale mode, where it has held concerts and film screenings. As well as that, Animal Crossing uses Dodo codes to allow players to control who they invite to their island.

Roblox has been doing pretty well during lockdown, with them reportedly having around 120 million active monthly players.