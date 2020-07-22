Rocket League is going free-to-play when it joins Epic Games store

Rocket League/Epic Games/Twitter

Rocket League is becoming free-to-play this summer, as it leaves Steam and joins the Epic Games store.

The football-driving game is played by millions all over the world, and recently celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Rocket League usually costs £15 to buy, but the latest update will make the game free to download.

The makers have said that players will still be able to unlock items for free. There will, of course, be Blueprints available for players to buy with real-life money.

Makers Psyonix have assured fans that the gameplay will stay the same, but that they are making changes.

Tournaments and Challenges will get updates, and the game will introduce cross-platform progression. That will mean a player's items, rank and progress will be saved to an account that can be played on different devices.

The game will no longer be available to download from Steam, but the makers reassured users: "Wherever you play now (including Steam), you'll still be able to play in the future."

What is the Faded Cosmos Boost - and how do I get one?

Rocket league/psyonix/twitter How can fans get hold of the Faded Cosmos Boost?

The makers have announced they are giving Legacy status to anyone who has played Rocket League online, before the free-to-play launch.

This includes:

All Rocket League-branded downloadable content released before free-to-play.

"Est. 20XX" title that displays the first year you played Rocket League.

200+ Common items upgraded to "Legacy" quality.

Golden Cosmos Boost.

Dieci-Oro Wheels.

Huntress Player Banner.

As well as this, if fans have played online before Rocket League made the free-to-play announcement, they will receive the Faded Cosmos Boost.

Rocket League has been in the news in the past for changing its in-game loot boxes to Blueprints, to try to make-it clearer what players can earn by spending money in-game.