Happy seventh Birthday Prince George!

Last updated at 06:23
Prince George

Prince George is celebrating his seventh birthday.

Two new photographs, taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, have been released to mark the special occasion.

Catherine and Prince William, George's father, say they are "delighted" to share the photos, which were taken earlier this month.

In one of the pictures, George is dressed in a camouflage T-shirt while playing outdoors.

The second photo shows George giving a huge smile to the camera.

George's first public appearance

Prince George Alexander Louis - known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge - was born on 22 July 2013 in London.

He appeared in front of the world's media just one day later,

Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
Prince William and Catherine stood cradling him on the hospital steps
Prince George turns one

The prince is the great-grandchild of the Queen and pictures have been released by Kensington Palace on each of his birthdays.

Prince George with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
This picture taken of the Prince and his parents to mark his first birthday was captured at London's Natural History Museum
The football fan turns six

Last year's birthday shot showed the young Prince, laughing in the garden wearing an England football shirt.

This picture was also taken by his mother, who is a keen amateur photographer.

Prince George
Family photo

Last month Prince William also celebrated his birthday and a special family photo was released, also taken by Catherine.

The pictures were taken at the Cambridge's family home in Norfolk and showed Prince William playing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, aged five, and Prince Louis, two.

The Duke of Cambridge poses on a swing with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

The Queen and Prince Philip pose for an official photograph on their wedding day.
