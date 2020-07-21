Joe Wicks: Fitness star gives last online PE lesson

Joe Wicks will give his last online PE lesson of the summer term at 9am on 22 July.

He says he has "loved every minute" of the workouts which he began at the start of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown in March.

Millions of children and adults have tuned in to the live keep fit sessions over the last 19 weeks.

In an Instagram post last month he said he will be taking some time off to go to Scotland with family for a holiday.

There is no date for him to return at the moment.

He says he's hoping that lots of people will join in to make the last one a "big one".

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, please click here.

He said on Twitter: "What a journey we have all been on together. Thank you for being a part of it with me, I've loved every single moment of it. Never give up, always believe in yourself and keep turning up."

"I feel very proud that I've been able to bring so many people together during lockdown," he wrote on Instagram.

We want to know what you think, will you miss his lessons? Did you take part and if so, what were your favourite bits?

Let us know in the comments below.