One of the positives of time in lockdown is more time with our furry friends!

And whether you have a cat or a dog, a hamster or a tarantula, you may find that your pet has become more attached to you and is dreading the moment you walk out the door.

We spoke to CBBC's Pets Factor superstar James and the Bath Cats and Dogs home to find out their top tips on how we can keep our pets feeling loved and cared for while we're away.